I am writing in support of Anna Castro for Moline’s Seventh Ward Alderperson.

I’ve known Anna and her family for nearly 20 years now.I know of her strong commitment to community service and that she is highly qualified to serve on city council. I know first hand that she listens to and will support the residents of Moline, taking the role of representative very seriously.

Anna is a professional with the ability to understand comprehensive budgets and policies and will act in the best interests of our community.

Over the next four years our community faces significant challenges from downtown and economic redevelopment to building a new fire station and making major improvements to our south slope water treatment facility. I don’t know a better person to handle these questions, and I hope that you will join me in supporting Anna for city council.

Sam Moyer

Moline Alderman, 5th Ward