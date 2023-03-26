If you live in the 6th Ward, I urge you to vote for Mark Poulos for reelection, and if you live in the 4th Ward, I urge you to vote for Jenni Swanson for reelection. The case for reelection for these two incumbents is rock solid.

When presented with the most significant public policy vote in the modern history of Rock Island, Poulos and Swanson were stalwart defenders of both the city’s long-term interests and the citizens. In September of 2021 the effort to privatize and sell off our city’s water infrastructure was defeated with these two Alderman leading that successful effort. The attempted privatization scheme came in under the cloak of a pandemic, and, if successful, it would have had no shortage of negative impacts for Rock Island and its citizens for generations to come. While some were tempted to flirt with the idea of inviting a middleman to come between us and our water for their own profit, Poulos and Swanson protected the citizens of Rock Island.

When it comes to the responsibility of public governance, there is no substitute for real leadership in a time of challenge. Outside of the big issues that catch media and public attention, these two incumbents remain dutiful towards the public interest even when the camera and citizens are not as engaged. And that is precisely what they were elected to do, and I hope the voters of Rock Island afford them the opportunity to continue to work on our behalf.

Joshua Schipp

Rock Island

Former 6th Ward Alderman 2015-19