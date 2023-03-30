I strongly recommend that readers vote for Samantha Gange and David Dyer for Black Hawk College Trustees at the April 4 election.
Samantha is the Rock Island City Clerk and also has nearly eight years of experience in various staff roles at Black Hawk College. For 18 years, David Dyer has been the highly regarded City Administrator of Galva, in Henry County, where he serves on the board of the Black Hawk East Campus Foundation.
Both Samantha and David have the experience and the commitment to the college that would make them outstanding members of the Black Hawk Board.
Jan Weber
Geneseo