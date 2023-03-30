Rock Island has long enjoyed being the most eclectic of the Quad Cities. Many of us find more than a little pride in being the Bronx of this burg: a little grittier, if you will, and maybe a bit more worldly than our neighbors.

But like every community everywhere, we benefit from common-sense, feet-on-the-ground leaders. I’ll take competent pragmatists over disconnected ideologues any day.

That’s why, with a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) running for the City Council, I think it’s important voters know what that party’s platform includes.

It demands that cities like Rock Island “defund the police by rejecting any expansion to police budgets or scope of enforcement while cutting budgets annually towards zero.” And that we should “free all people from involuntary conﬁnement.”

You can find those statements and more at the DSA website (dsausa.org), which describes the United States as “a global capitalist empire that has wrought untold suffering on billions of people and the environment,” and calls for “solidarity with comrades around the globe.”

Fortunately, there is one candidate on the April 4 ballot in Rock Island’s Ward 4 who is more concerned with pragmatic solutions than polemical arguments. Her name is Jenni Swanson, and yes, she’s my spouse. But she’s also all that’s standing between Rock Island’s 4th Ward Council seat and a committed member of the DSA.

Kai Swanson

Rock Island