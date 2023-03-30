I'm encouraging those of you in the East Moline School District to join me in supporting and voting for Kimberly Dyer on April 4 because I have seen firsthand her leadership and organizational skills, which she would implement and maintain with ease as a member of our district’s school board.

Kimberly has a warm demeanor and is a figurehead at school events and Girl Scout gatherings, an attitude and demeanor that she would extend onto the children of East Moline School District.

I see Kimberly lead our Girl Scout meetings with ease, which can have its challenges with a large group of boisterous young girls. One of the Girl Scouts slogans is, “Make the world a better place” and I truly feel Mrs. Dyer will take that emotion and viewpoint to the school board.

Thank you for your time.

Sarah Johnson,

East Moline