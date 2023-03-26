Fellow Iowans, I received the following email yesterday from an official representative of the Bettendorf Community School District concerning my transgender daughter:

"Unfortunately according to new Iowa law starting immediately, (your student) will no longer be able to use the girls bathrooms or locker room. Counselors and administrators have brainstormed ideas and come up with the following options. (Your student) can use:

A) the nurse’s restroom

B) the individual staff restrooms in the counseling office lounge

C) any of the boys restrooms

"As we navigate ahead under these new restrictions, we will continue to look for creative and inclusive options for (your student) and all students.

"Please tell (your student) that I will be available tomorrow morning to show her how to access the staff restrooms if that is what she chooses. I am sorry that this will present (your student) with another hurdle here at school."

Now, imagine what would happen to a 12-year-old boy who dresses like a girl if he went alone — unescorted and unprotected — into a locker room filled with teenaged boys.

Could someone please explain to me why the political party that champions personal freedoms and smaller government cares where my child goes to pee.

Alex Kolker,

Davenport