We need to take care, we need to heed antecedents, when we hear the cry for freedom. We need to parse context when we hear freedom invoked, to see what speakers really mean. Often they mean just what they say, get someone or some entity’s boot off my neck. Yet there are exceptions throughout our history we should heed.

The one I like best is the Battle of the Alamo, a classic fight for freedom if ever there was one. Right? Not quite.

The Alamo Battle, a pivotal event in the Texas Revolution, occurred Feb. 23 to March 6, 1836. At that time, Texas was a part of Mexico, and in 1829, Mexico had abolished slavery. And Texans wanted to keep their slaves and were very willing to fight to keep them out of the throes of freedom, a prime motive for the revolution.

So, Texans fought against freedom in the name of freedom at the Alamo. Thus, Texas seceded from Mexico for the same reason it seceded from United States 25 years later in 1861: issue of slaves as property asserted as a state’s right; that is, the freedom of a state government to oppress, to deny freedom, in defiance of federal authority and the state’s claim of freedom to secede when dissatisfied. Even recently, a 2021 bill in the Texas legislature considered a third secession.

When we hear freedom invoked for this cause or that, especially by politicians, let’s examine what they really mean.

