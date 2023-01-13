011323-qc-opn-letter-paul_merged

Iowa’s school voucher system an abomination

In the Jan. 5 Quad-City Times, our Gov. Reynolds used this statement concerning her push for school vouchers: “It’s not about money.”

It certainly is NOT about money … unless you happen to be a taxpayer in the state of Iowa.

That we taxpayers should help wealthy people or religious parents pay for their children’s private schooling is a joke. Our forefathers were adamantly insistent on the separation of church and State.

Now, we are supposed to be willing to cough up our cash so little Susie can attend Catholic School or Billy can pursue his studies in an exclusive academy of choice. These schools are designed to be exclusive for promoting any number of reasons, but chiefly for belief systems, and the over-riding indoctrination of those beliefs.

What’s to preclude the formation of schools devoted to jihad? Under a school voucher program why wouldn’t we be expected to pay for their legitimacy? These private schools have the privilege of flaunting the standards and curricula that public schools are bound to enforce under supervision and school boards. So why not support a Flat Earth Academy or any other discrete preference a group of parents might wish to establish?

This school voucher system is an abomination and an embarrassment to the state of Iowa. Our children deserve high quality public schools, which have been grossly underfunded for decades as well, and will be even further if this school voucher law is enacted.

Sherry Paul

Bettendorf

Public dollars should be for public schools

Public funding for private tuition and the creation of more charter schools will come at a cost to public schools.

In his book “Schools Cannot Do It Alone,” Jamie Vollmer, former owner of The Great Midwestern Ice Cream Company recalls being asked to speak to public school teachers about how schools should be run more like a business. One teacher asked what Vollmer did when a batch of bad blueberries was delivered to his company. Of course, he didn’t accept them.

The teacher pointed out that the public schools do not have that option. The bad blueberries here are the less advantaged, more challenging students whom private charter schools can refuse. Public schools’ mission is to teach everyone. Siphoning this money for private charter schools only makes that more challenging. Public dollars are for public schools. Stop the funding theft — contact your local and state representatives to support public schools at 515-281-3221.

Bill and Chris Gallin

Davenport