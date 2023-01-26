012623-qc-opn-letter-bell_merged

Leaning what it means to become a faithful Catholic

Attending Jordan Catholic since kindergarten, I have learned an incredible amount, while growing closer to Jesus. My experience at Jordan has been fulfilling, exciting, and genuine. My outstanding, loving teachers have taught me valuable information over the years. In addition to these important things, I have learned very useful life skills like teamwork and how to set goals for my future.

During my years at Jordan, I have been involved in a multitude of extracurricular activities to prepare me for high school, better my self-confidence, and help me expand my horizons such as the Early Act Club, Student Council, sports, band, and theater. These activities also helped me learn the importance of teamwork, and what a group of junior high students can do when they put their minds together. Coming into junior high, I wasn’t sure what I was stepping into. I thought it was going to be a bunch of serious teachers and not a lot of fun – I was totally wrong.

Jan. 29-Feb. 4 is a week to celebrate Catholic Schools Week. We reflect on what it means to go to a Catholic school and model after Jesus. Out of everything that I have done at Jordan, the most important thing is strengthening my relationship with Jesus. I have received two sacraments at Jordan: First Reconciliation and First Communion and will be receiving Confirmation soon. My teachers have helped me realize what it means to be a faithful Catholic.

Adam Bell, Moline

Grade 8—Jordan Catholic

Shouldn’t have to choose between private school and failing public school

The “school choice” bill is supposed to provide students in poverty “options.” I spent secondary education at both underfunded public schools and private schools. I was one of those working poor kids whose parents wanted to get them out of a failing school. From personal experience I know that “school choice” doesn’t always live up to its promises.

When I was 16 I had a choice to make: I could take a scholarship to remain at a private Catholic school or attend a disadvantaged public high school. I quickly chose public education, and it was one of the best decisions I have ever made. My private school environment was toxic. I was a poor kid who had been diagnosed with depression, struggling with my gender identity. My teachers openly talked about my illness as sin. No one was openly LGBTQ. I was utterly alone.

There are kids who need public schools, and we need to make sure public schools are there for them. It isn’t going to be that any student stuck in a failing school will just be able to choose private schools. There are a lot of kids out there that private schools do not make sense for.

If a student goes to a private school it should be because that school is right for them, not because quality public education isn’t available. Choosing between failing public schools and private schools is not a “choice” any parent should have to make.

Nicole Sanders, Iowa City

Regarding House File 3 SNAP restrictions in Iowa

The SNAP program proposed changes allow for nutritious, economical foods (foods that are now on the WIC program). I am a retired dietitian who worked with the WIC program when it was first instituted. The goal was to relieve childhood malnutrition by giving supplemental foods to pregnant and lactating women, infants and children up to 5 years, who exhibited risk factors such as anemia, stunted growth and other conditions that impair proper growth.

The WIC program is a supplemental food program. To limit poor Iowans to only specific supplemental foods does not meet all of their needs. Limiting meat, prepared foods, and foods that compliment flavor, digestibility and other needs is too restrictive. Certain cultural, religious, medical needs, allergies and preferences may not be met. Some Iowans may not have access to full-service grocery stores that would carry the items that are allowed.

The asset limit is especially limiting, considering that only one vehicle is allowed for two income families where alternate transportation means are not available. Completion of computerized identity authentication would be impossible for those without access to a computer. Frequent real-time eligibility checks on SNAP participants may cost more than it saves, as well as discourage people who would otherwise be eligible.

Jane Broughton

Davenport