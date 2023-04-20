County board cut funding for vulnerable populations

Scott County residents, here are your Board of Supervisors: Ken Beck, John Maxwell, Jean Dickson, Ross Paustian, and newly appointed Rita Rawson. In a unanimous decision, this board cut funding for two of the most vulnerable populations: the elderly and those with gripping addictions.

One finger of blame gets pointed to the Iowa Department of Revenue for a property tax law discovered earlier this year. Iowa Democrat Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, tried to make the state pay for its mistake, to keep accountability where it belongs, but that got voted down by the Republicans. So, the county board had the difficult task of making up for that mistake. They collectively decided to take good money away from an organization who brought a packed room full of people pleading not to cut CASI (and CADS). Our county board ignored every plea and did what they did. All of them. In agreement.

When it comes to law makers and positions such as these, I frequently wonder if they ever put themselves in others’ shoes; do they understand hardship? The needs of this community? Once again another government body ignores We the People; there is no promise of democracy here.

Ann Ring

Davenport

Black Hawk sign—which is it?

I heard about the old Black Hawk sign by the site of Watch Tower Plaza being blown down in the tornado last week. Then I read the piece by Lisa Langdon (Wawokeye) “Don’t sell Black Hawk Statue To Highest Bidder” in the April 14 Argus. In it, she describes the sign as “not a piece of junk, but a statue of our honored leader, and should be treated as such”, and “This is preserving the dignity and memory of a great Sauk war leader.”

Hold on. That is NOT what we heard last year around this time!

Let’s set the Wayback Machine to March 15, 2022, and the WQAD piece “’The imagery has to stop’, Group opposes donation of Black Hawk statue, wants it removed” (Google it).

In that article one can find such quotes as “This is how we were represented and how people were led to believe this is what we were and we’re not.” “It’s time for us to show some respect for the Sauk and get rid of that sign;” and “That was kind of just a little racist with the stoic (look) and the robe.”

Well, which is it, social justice warriors? Racist image or homage to a war leader? Choose.

This is why most people tune “activists” out these days.

If the Meskwaki want the sign, fine. If they don’t, fine. If they want it and cut it up or sell it, fine. Otherwise, enough is enough.

John Crist

Rock Island

Rock Island does not value its history

The administration of the city of Rock Island has a very casual, disdainful attitude toward history.

The modus operandi for the last century has been to neglect historic sites, allow them to deteriorate to the point of being unusable and then pay big dollars to tear them down.

The wrecking ball has swung and the historic courthouse is no more, and the iconic firehouse at Douglas Park, home of the first NFL games, is in limbo. Last month it was announced that an outside agency was being considered to restore the historic old firehouse. And … silence.

The big question I throw out to the entire community is this: Has anyone ever contacted the NFL organization to see if they might have a measly million or so dollars to put into the creation of a Douglas Park Museum/Education Center in that building? Well, have they?

Caryl Altemus

Moline