122922-qc-opn-letter-belshause_merged

Concerned citizens and taxpayers.

I am an 84-year-old lifetime resident of Rock Island County. 

Rock Island County has many things to be proud of: Rock Island Arsenal, Hauberg Center, Butterworth Center, Augustana College (which I have a granddaughter graduate from plus two attending at present), etc.

I am begging that the old Rock Island Courthouse be saved and repurposed. The asbestos is gone — a step for restoration. The records books were too heavy for the new building, proving solid flooring in the old. Not enough rooms for court might bring old ones back into use. The money saved for demolition might fix the leaks in the roof.

This stately, beautiful building had much planning and is a work of art. 

Mercer and Henry County Courthouses are magnificent. Let's return and repurpose Rock Island's as something to be proud of again.

Elaine Belshause

Orion

