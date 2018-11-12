Sen. Chuck Grassley, I knew you in the 1980s, when I met you as a relatively new senator. We talked about managed care and you were concerned that influences from the insurance industry would not be good. You preferred, I think, a free market approach to health care, where individuals could influence the cost of health care by their choices. Let them decide where to go. Let the “free market” decide costs and quality.
I respected that as your personal position. How did that work out for us?
Now you are a powerful politician, deciding who will be able to speak about the Supreme Court and who will not. You no longer reflect the integrity I voted for many years ago. You are a partisan politician. You have gone from the man of integrity I knew in the ‘80s to a partisan representative of the Republican Party.
You are 85 years old. So before you retire, consider your possible legacy: “Here was a guy who was a great loyalist to his party, who rose through the ranks and became the leader of his party” v. “Here was a guy with integrity, who spoke out about divisiveness, hatred, bigotry, racism, and misogyny in our president.”
Which do you want?
You have a choice in your retirement: Stand up to Trump or sit down and let history include you as a loyalist lackey.
Karl Hickerson
Davenport