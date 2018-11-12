Thirteen dead in California shooting. It’s getting hard to separate one shooting from another isn’t it? I suppose our legislators in Washington have heard about it. Or has the post election news taken all of their interest and time?
Do you think there is a chance they will even consider a couple of simple, common sense (at least I think so) changes to existing laws? Maybe require a background check on all gun sales (including at gun shows). Perhaps reduce the size of ammunition clips just a bit. Impose a short nation wide waiting period (is 7-10 days unrealistic?) prior to completion of a sale.
I think it is important to state that most people who advocate for simple changes recognize the legal right to own weapons and have no interest in advocating for anyone to “come and take your guns.”
Perhaps these simple proposals would have had no effect on the latest shooting event but I have a hunch that somewhere down the line a life or two, or more, could likely be saved. I don’t think such thoughts are at all out of line, but I fear that once again big donor dollars will win out and legislators will continue their practice of offering prayers and condolences but doing little else.
Jim Hoepner
Davenport