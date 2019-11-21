Column: Harris can win in 2020; she'll stand up to Trump

The large number of candidates for president has left Democrats with their most difficult choice in caucus history. I’m reminded of the 1965 hit by the Lovin Spoonful’s, "Did you ever have to make up your mind, pick up on one and leave the other behind, it’s not often easy, it’s not often kind, did you ever have to make up your mind?"

This column is not about the plethora of shortcomings exhibited by our current president including, but not limited to, his moral turpitude, his criminal behavior, his attacks on our democracy, his violations of the Constitution, his damage done to alliances and our trading partners, all of which are becoming more evident daily. This column is about who the Democrats will select to oppose him in 2020.

This campaign will not be won by the meek and mild, nor will it be won based on a binder full of policies, many of which will be attacked as extreme, if not painted as the dreaded "socialism." The 2020 campaign is underway with ads by the GOP whose game plan is to create fear and paranoia with their huge stash of cash.

