Column: Harris can win in 2020; she'll stand up to Trump

The large number of candidates for president has left Democrats with their most difficult choice in caucus history. I’m reminded of the 1965 hit by the Lovin Spoonful’s, "Did you ever have to make up your mind, pick up on one and leave the other behind, it’s not often easy, it’s not often kind, did you ever have to make up your mind?"
This column is not about the plethora of shortcomings exhibited by our current president including, but not limited to, his moral turpitude, his criminal behavior, his attacks on our democracy, his violations of the Constitution, his damage done to alliances and our trading partners, all of which are becoming more evident daily. This column is about who the Democrats will select to oppose him in 2020.
This campaign will not be won by the meek and mild, nor will it be won based on a binder full of policies, many of which will be attacked as extreme, if not painted as the dreaded "socialism." The 2020 campaign is underway with ads by the GOP whose game plan is to create fear and paranoia with their huge stash of cash.
One person is uniquely qualified to fill the bill and that is Senator Kamala Harris. With her background and experience as a district attorney and as California’s attorney general, she knows how to prosecute a case. She has already described Donald Trump as a "walking indictment in a red tie." In case you missed her questioning on the Senate Judiciary Committee, she wastes little time getting anyone sitting before the committee to squirm in their seat. She, more than any other Democrat running, has the ability and the gumption to stand up to Donald Trump and put him in his place.
Senator Harris has also laid out some comprehensive policy proposals which can best be described as pragmatically progressive. She is not a flame-throwing, radical liberal nor is she a milquetoast moderate. Perhaps she can more simply be defined in terms used by Goldilocks in describing the bears’ porridge, not too hot nor too cold, but just right. We must not nominate someone who is an easy target for Trump and the right-wing media nor can we nominate someone who will wither under their relentless attacks.
Coming out of the gate Harris proposed a large increase in teacher pay, recognizing the role of a quality education for all our children if we are to heal our society’s inequalities and prepare them for the rapidly changing world. She has since put out a comprehensive :Children’s Agenda," which includes a six-month family leave and a childcare cap on costs. Her words sum it up best: "If you want a strong America, if you want a competitive America, if you want a healthy America, if you want a safe America — focus on children."
When I read her "Plan to Partner with Rural America" and heard her speak at a farm east of Tipton on October 17, I became convinced that she had what we were looking for in a candidate. Her rural plan touched on all the challenges small towns are facing, which are an agriculture economy facing headwinds made worse by foolish trade wars, the difficulties of small businesses getting started, a shortage of health care facilities and school systems faced with declining enrollment. She would roll back the Trump tax cuts which primarily benefited the wealthy and increase support for the USDA’s rural investment services.
Just like 2007 when Barack Obama was behind in the polls because voters had fallen in line with the better-known candidates, thank goodness this race is not over and there is still time to ask yourself who can cross the finish line in first place on November 3, 2020.
Larry Hodgden is chair of the Cedar County Democratic Party. This column, he said, reflects his personal view and is not an endorsement from the party.