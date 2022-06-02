Column: Iowans can take action to stem gun violence

We are mothers. We are grandmothers. We are aunts.

We are horrified by the massacre of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, the 27th shooting in a school in 2022, as reported by National Public Radio. The May 19, 2022, issue of the New England Journal of Medicine reported that in 2020, firearm-related injuries became the leading cause of death in children aged 1 to 19 in the United States. There have been more than 200 mass shootings already this year, according to the Gun Violence Archives, an independent data collection and research group.

We are grieving. We are angry. And we repeatedly ask ourselves, “What can we do in Iowa and in the nation to improve gun safety and reduce gun violence?” There are steps that we can — and must — take now.

Ask candidates for local, state, and federal offices where they stand on common-sense laws to reduce gun violence and improve gun safety. This includes universal background checks for gun sales, including at gun shows and for internet sales, and red-flag laws that allow police to temporarily take weapons from people deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.

The U.S. House passed two bills expanding background checks for internet and gun show purchases and lengthening the waiting period for gun buyers who are flagged by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. We are greatly disappointed that Iowa Sens. Grassley and Ernst are among Republicans who have blocked the bills since 2019.

Let all candidates know you support, and expect them to support, efforts like these bills to limit access to guns by people who may be likely to misuse them. Then vote for candidates who support gun-safety measures in the primary on June 7, and for those who will be on the ballot in November.

In addition, this fall Iowans should vote against a proposed constitutional amendment that would likely prevent any future gun safety laws from being passed. This extreme measure would force judges to apply a legal standard called “strict scrutiny” to “all restrictions” of the right to keep and bear arms.

For example, should a future legislature and governor decide to reinstate the requirements for permits to purchase a gun and/or carry a concealed weapon— which were on the books until the 2021 legislative session — a judge would likely strike down that law. We do not need this extreme standard, which goes beyond the Second Amendment in the U.S. Constitution and prevents all future elected officials from taking gun safety actions that they and their constituents want.

Use your voice and your vote in 2022 to halt escalating gun violence.

Bonnie Green, Des Moines Terri Hale, Ankeny Pam Kenyon, Waukee Mary Riche, Des Moines Laura Sands, Des Moines Five long-time Democratic activists in Central Iowa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0