Column: Lower the barriers to telehealth

Long before the emergence of COVID-19, Genesis Health System had made a significant investment in the future of telehealth services. During the pandemic, the utilization of Genesis Convenient Care Virtual has increased exponentially.

The uncertainty about the future of telehealth is whether the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) continues to reimburse providers at a financially viable level. A bi-partisan bill recently reintroduced in the U.S. House would continue expanding access with reimbursement parity. Beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, we would support the reimbursement of telehealth visits at a level comparable to in-person health appointments.

There have been several telehealth success stories within Genesis Health System.

Genesis Safe at Home is an option for high-risk COVID-positive patients who can be treated safely at home.

Genesis Safe at Home has enrolled more than 1,200 patients during the pandemic. Only 12% of these high-risk patients have required hospitalization and only 2% have required intensive care after enrollment. Hospital admissions and possibly COVID-19 deaths have been prevented by closely monitoring the health of Safe at Home patients via telehealth.

The second example of success using telehealth is Genesis Psychology Associates.