Column: Lower the barriers to telehealth

Telehealth use has gone viral in the region during the COVID-19 outbreak. The benefits are demonstrable. The next essential step toward lowering barriers to care for patients is a permanent plan for sustainable reimbursement of telehealth.
Consumers’ future access to this critical tool, despite overwhelming satisfaction with telehealth options, is uncertain because government and private payors have declined to commit to equitable reimbursement beyond the pandemic.
Telehealth is proving on a daily basis during the pandemic to be a powerful diagnostic and treatment option. Telehealth is accessible, convenient and, with the reimbursement support of the federal government during the outbreak, has been affordable for patients and providers.
The surge in the use of telehealth occurred organically as the virus spread. The CDC encouraged virus prevention measures based on the science of infectious disease. Understandably fearful of sitting in a provider’s office with other sick patients, some of whom might be transmitting the virus, thousands of Genesis patients have discovered the functional option of telehealth.
People accustomed to using their computer for ordering meals, for socializing, learning, communicating with friends and families, and paying their bills, have accepted using their computer to access health care. Most users report they like telehealth services.
Long before the emergence of COVID-19, Genesis Health System had made a significant investment in the future of telehealth services. During the pandemic, the utilization of Genesis Convenient Care Virtual has increased exponentially.
The uncertainty about the future of telehealth is whether the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) continues to reimburse providers at a financially viable level. A bi-partisan bill recently reintroduced in the U.S. House would continue expanding access with reimbursement parity. Beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, we would support the reimbursement of telehealth visits at a level comparable to in-person health appointments.
There have been several telehealth success stories within Genesis Health System.
Genesis Safe at Home is an option for high-risk COVID-positive patients who can be treated safely at home.
Genesis Safe at Home has enrolled more than 1,200 patients during the pandemic. Only 12% of these high-risk patients have required hospitalization and only 2% have required intensive care after enrollment. Hospital admissions and possibly COVID-19 deaths have been prevented by closely monitoring the health of Safe at Home patients via telehealth.
The second example of success using telehealth is Genesis Psychology Associates.
Before the outbreak, few clients of Genesis Psychology Associates were scheduled for telehealth counseling sessions. Now, more than half of the practice’s appointments take place via telephone or the Internet.
According to Genesis Psychology Associates executive director Steve Kopp, PhD, initial counseling appointments continue to be conducted in the office. Follow-up appointments can take place either face-to-face or virtually.
"It would have been a huge struggle for us without the availability of this option,’" Kopp said. "At the same time, the virus has created so much need for behavioral health care, we would have been overwhelmed as a staff without the virtual option."
Kopp believes needs of behavioral health patients may increase even as COVID-19 passes.
There have been other early adopters within Genesis, including contacts between hospitalized COVID-19 patients and infectious disease care providers. Genesis surgical, endocrinology, neurology and pulmonology providers have conducted hundreds of virtual appointments with patients.
Telehealth expansion is going to continue to expand. We may only be experiencing the initial phases of telehealth potential.
For the benefit of COVID-19 patients who are being treated safely at home with telehealth visits; for rural patients with limited health care access; for the increasing numbers of patients with behavioral health issues; for homebound patients; and, for patients with chronic illnesses, federal government reimbursement of telehealth interactions should be made permanent.
Doug Cropper is president and CEO, Genesis Health System.