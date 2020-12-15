Column: When the time comes, line up for vaccine

As a country and in our communities, we are at a dangerous crossroads. In one direction is a rampaging, potentially deadly virus and the unknown of when it might harm someone in our family, or others we love. Remaining on the current path will only lead to more cases, more hospitalizations and additional deaths. That would be tragic and irresponsible.

In the other direction of the crossroads are the new COVID-19 vaccines.

We don’t have all the answers to questions you might have about the new vaccines. Only time and millions of doses in arms will present a clearer picture about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines. However, the vaccines headed to the public have already undergone a rigorous review process.

Regardless of what we may not know yet about the vaccines, we both will certainly be in line when it is our turn to take the COVID-19 vaccine. We will be in line for ourselves, our families and for the front-line caregivers who continue to awe and inspire us as they provide care for COVID-19 patients.

There will be apprehension from some about the safety of these vaccines, although Moderna and Pfizer, the manufacturers of the two COVID-19 vaccines available first, have conducted three levels of trials with more than 70,000 participants. The companies have reported high levels of safety.