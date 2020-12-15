Column: When the time comes, line up for vaccine

Vaccines have been improving lives, extending lives and saving lives for generations.
Smallpox, cholera, polio, mumps have all nearly been eradicated by vaccines.
Now there is another global mobilization required to confront COVID-19.
Genesis Health System employees, who have experienced the insidious, unpredictable nature of the COVID-19 virus in their care of patients, will help lead the way in the region when the first doses of the vaccine are available starting this week. In a Genesis employee survey, 97 percent of independent providers said they would take the vaccine. Of all employees, 72 percent said they would be vaccinated. More than 4,800 Genesis employees participated in the survey.
As the vaccine continues to roll out, residents of the Quad-Cities will be vaccinated for themselves, their families and their community.
We understand there may be reluctance about the new vaccines.
When Jonas Salk and Albert Sabin developed their polio vaccines, they were national heroes. It was a different era. We now live in a connected world where inaction can be influenced and encouraged by misinformation, fear and deliberate untruths.
Who knows how today’s social media would characterize Salk and Sabin?
As a country and in our communities, we are at a dangerous crossroads. In one direction is a rampaging, potentially deadly virus and the unknown of when it might harm someone in our family, or others we love. Remaining on the current path will only lead to more cases, more hospitalizations and additional deaths. That would be tragic and irresponsible.
In the other direction of the crossroads are the new COVID-19 vaccines.
We don’t have all the answers to questions you might have about the new vaccines. Only time and millions of doses in arms will present a clearer picture about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines. However, the vaccines headed to the public have already undergone a rigorous review process.
Regardless of what we may not know yet about the vaccines, we both will certainly be in line when it is our turn to take the COVID-19 vaccine. We will be in line for ourselves, our families and for the front-line caregivers who continue to awe and inspire us as they provide care for COVID-19 patients.
There will be apprehension from some about the safety of these vaccines, although Moderna and Pfizer, the manufacturers of the two COVID-19 vaccines available first, have conducted three levels of trials with more than 70,000 participants. The companies have reported high levels of safety.
The battle with COVID-19 is evolving rapidly.
Before the vaccines become more widely available, we encourage you to stay up-to-date and gather your own research from credible resources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and from state and county health departments. These organizations will be on the front line of vaccination efforts.
Genesis Health System is gearing up to vaccinate thousands in the region. You can be part of the mobilization to prevent this illness by protecting yourself and others.
Treatment of COVID-19 patients in hospitals is not a solution to fight the virus. The solutions to prevent continued spread are vaccination and the precautions we all know, such as wearing masks and social distancing.
For the sake of our community health, and for the benefit of our businesses and institutions, we ask you to line up when the vaccine becomes available to the public.
Doug Cropper is president and CEO of Genesis Health System. Steve Bahls is chair of the board of directors of Genesis Health System.
