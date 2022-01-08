Correction

The Rock Island County Board has approved downsizing to 19 members. An editorial last Sunday mistakenly suggested it would downsize to 15 members and that the process had not been finalized.
I was both happy and sad to hear Trooper Dan Loussaert was retiring. I wish him the best in the next phase of his life, yet I am saddened to s…
Thanks to federal dollars, Governor Kim Reynolds announced that Iowa has a $1 billion dollar surplus in its general account and $1.2 billion i…
This paper never mentioned what it costs the taxpayers to send the Biden family to their beach house 31 times in 2021, or build a fence around it.
In our festive celebration of our new Interstate-74 bridge, another new bridge has been barely noticed. Just completed, the new Elm Street bri…
Regarding how the "pending" Canadian Pacific/Kansas City Southern railroad merger impacts some of eastern Iowa's larger cities, the CP could r…
I'm writing this letter to shed light on two notable actions that will not end up in the majority of newspaper opinion pages.
Recently a relative of mine returned home to a hospital bed and special oxygen equipment after being hospitalized for 37 days with Covid-19. H…
I read Bruce Miller's review of "American Underdog" (Dec. 27). I'm not sure if he actually saw the movie or even knows that much about Kurt Wa…
In the article "Fake Sportsmanship," columnist John Marx makes a slanted, cynical case against an age-old display of sportsmanship, the handsh…
This month marks the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection. The day Donald Trump and his supporters planned and executed a violent atte…