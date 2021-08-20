 Skip to main content
Correction

Correction

A letter to the editor, published Wednesday and entitled "Bush is to blame", was intended to refer to a statement by Liz Cheney. Due to an editing error, the letter mistakenly referred to Dick Cheney.

