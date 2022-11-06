DAILY RECORD

DAVENPORTDamian Papish, 6136 Lakeshore Circle, residential remodel, Rodenburg Builders, $11,400.
Armetta Gulley Living Trust, 2523 Wilkes Ave., deck, $1,374.15.
Chad Mansfield, 1037 Meadowview Lane, pool, $6,150.
City of Davenport, 700 W. River Dr., institutional remodel, WRS Const., $8,414.
Katelyn Remley, 1321 W. 34th St., residential addition, $13,404.70.
Holly Shannon, 1308 W. 60th St., residential remodel, $115,500.
ECC Trust, 6336 Garielle Way, residential remodel, Carr Const., $52,880.
Tom Gross, 5021 Western Ave., deck, $1,500.
Susan Lantz, 803 N. Rolff St., residential remodel, $9,500.
Roots Home Buyers LLC, 1307 Bridge Ave., deck, $3,000.
Coreline Investments LLC, 1412 Belle Ave., residential remodel, $12,000.
Aaron Reedy, 3837 E. 61st Blvd., residential remodel, $24,000.
Mark Cochran, 2521 E. 58th St., deck, Exel Deck & Fence, $18,900.
Trevor Sebben, 2212 Farnham St., residential remodel, $5,000.
Ron Manthey, 1702 Stone Gate Circle, deck, Rymak Const. Group, $8,000.
Forrest Block LLC, 401 Brady St., deck, Estes Const., $56,245.
Midwest Homebuyers LLC, 625 Wilkes Ave., residential remodel + deck, $28,800.
C & L Plaza LLC, 3713 Joyce Ln., residential remodel, Hong Le Const., $23,500.
Burke Living Trust, 6401 Utica Ridge Rd., residential remodel, Rodenburg Builders, $51,800.
John McVay, 906 Iroquoi Dr., residential remodel, Paramount Contracting, $27,691.25.
C & L Plaza LLC, 3808 Joyce Lane, single-family dwelling, Hong Le Const., $305,000.
Doug Dahms, 6307 Wilkes St., single-family dwelling, $210,000.
Ray Chapman, 1507 N. Lincoln Ave, deck, Thomas Const., $4,500.
Laurie Dobesh, 6455 Fairhaven Rd., pool, QCA Pools, $50,000.
Burton W. Voss Trust, 4301 S. Concord St., residential remodel, $60,000.
B&V Partners LLC, 608 E. 14th St., residential remodel, $45,000.
KGRD Green Bay LLC, 1003 E. 53rd St., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $348,866.
Kevin Wardrip, 1120 Emerald Dr., pool, $7,200.
Davenport Investors, 4811 Kimmel Dr., commercial remodel, McCarthy Improvement Co., $324,000.
Switch Homes LLC, 6154 Mississippi Ave., single-family dwelling, $112,714.
Maurices, 320 W. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, Tri-North Builders, $325,000.
Prairie Heights Development, 1656 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling, Conlon Const., $112,714.
4451 E. 53rd St., new commercial, Daxon Const., $255,276.
BioLife Plasma, 5250 Elmore Ave., commercial remodel, Build To Suite, $4,720,000.
Crestwood Apartments Cooperative, 3721 College Ave., deck, Highline Enterprises, $15,000.
Crestwood Apartments Cooperative, 3705 College Ave., deck, Highline Enterprises, $15,000.
EAST MOLINE
Gabino Gutierrez, 1501 14th St., deck, $2,500.
Craig and Lauren Peterson, 4030 4th St. A., deck, Erner Investment Properties, $12,844.
Dan Lovett, 4116 3rd St. A, deck, Decks Plus, $1,640.
1533 9th Ave., residential remodel, Great Home Improvement, $25,000.
Adam and Megan, Stemper, 446 36th Ave., pool, JJ Elite Installation, $5,400.
Ryan Tornquist, 603 40th Ave., residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $115,267.
Clint Powless, 512 48th Ave., residential remodel, Hannell Const., $4,938.21.
Guthrie Devel., 926 15th Ave., residential remodel, J.L. Brady Co., $9,520.
Pamela J. Wise Trust, 1860 1st St., residential addition, $4,000.
Dan Robertson, 2315 10th St., residential addition, General Carpentry, $15,000.
Rod Perkins, 207 Lily Ave., pool, JJ Elite Installation, $7,500.
Bernice Turner, 2402 3rd Ave., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $47,974.
Paul Leathers, 2103 4th Ave., residential remodel, Multi Serve, $59,203.89.
Gonzalo Arciga, 306 12th St., residential addition, $12,000.
Green Leaf Holding Group, 1400 3rd St., residential remodel, $40,000.
Tim and Laura Luken, 937 28th Ave., deck, Sunshine Fence & Deck, $11,000.
Cathy Wilson, 3533 4th St., pool, Bureau Co. Pool Builders, $3,456.
Cindy Gair, 2117 6th St. Ct., deck, QC General, $8,900.
B. Beard, 921 22nd St. Ave., deck, $1,500.
Josh and Linda Philips, 421 19th Ave., deck, $1,200.
Mike Bragg, 228 Cherry Court, deck, Inside Changes, $27,600.
Village of Carbon Cliff, 706 Mansur Way, single-family dwelling, Prochaska Const., $315,000.
Opp Realty LLC, 302 12th St., residential remodel, CMAC Builders, $5,000.
Opp Realty LLC, 302 12th St., residential remodel, Almighty Plumbing, $2,000.
Kevin Murphy, 727 Ave. of the Cities, commercial addition, McKee Associates, $185,000.
Lloyd Bowser, 475 33rd Ave., deck, 123 Custom Home Services, $12,775.
Julie Medina, 245 16th Ave., deck, B&B Home Improvement, $12,960.
Joel Pon, 439 17th Ave., residential remodel, $15,000.
JJJB Properties, 155 17th Ave., residential remodel, $5,000.
Family Revocable Trust by TR, 329 44th Ave., single-family dwelling, Mose-Co LLC, $190,000.
JJJB Properties, 155 17th Ave., residential remodel, Demarlie Maintenance, $7,000.
Jill and Rick Deblieck, 107 Cliff Dr., residential addItion, Demarlie Maintenance, $7,900.10.
Revitalize & Develop E.M., 131 Kinsley Ct., single-family dwelling, Bagby Const., $150,000.
Revitalize & Develop E.M., 134 Kinsley Ct., single-family dwelling, Bagby Const., $150,000.
Revitalize & Develop E.M., 135 Kinsley Ct., single-family dwelling, Bagby Const., $150,000.
Revitalize & Develop E.M., 162 Kinsley Ct., single-family dwelling, Bagby Const., $150,000.
Revitalize & Develop E.M., 163 Kinsley Ct., single-family dwelling, Bagby Const., $150,000.
Revitalize & Develop E.M., 166 Kinsley Ct., single-family dwelling, Bagby Const., $150,000.
Revitalize & Develop E.M., 167 Kinsley Ct., single-family dwelling, Bagby Const., $150,000.