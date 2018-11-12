Some people deny that the media are biased toward Democrats. They, as well as the media outlets themselves, would have us believe they are the Fourth Estate Edmund Burke defined.
However, data from the 538 organization, relating to the 2016 election, would contradict that premise:
- 96 percent of the donations by journalists went to Hillary Clinton's campaign.
- 59 major newspapers endorsed a candidate; only two of those were for Donald Trump.
- And since the election: 92 percent of all Trump news is negative.
Think of this data when CNN blames Trump for starting the inflammatory discourse.
What would you call a poll result of 96 percent to 4 percent? Would you call it “too close to call?" Would you call it “slightly leaning?"
How about “favoring?" No. It would be called a “landslide.”
The media are as biased as any Democratic politician and to the left of most of them. That 96-to-4 ratio of support is larger than that of the Democrat's House vote on Obamacare.
The media have become an editorial source completely undependable for news reporting. They have their sacred cows they protect tenaciously. The main ones are very familiar: abortion, anti-gun rights, illegal aliens, racism, growing government, voter ID, global warming and police brutality.
They will report anything that supports their narrative and are reluctant to report anything detrimental to their positions. They dragged their feet on Benghazi, Kermit Gosnell, Fast and Furious, Brian Terry's death, Planned Parenthood organ sales, Bowe Bergdahl's treason, and John Kerry's backdoor deals with Iran.
Robert Stickling
Blue Grass