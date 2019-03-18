In his March 7 column, "E-Verify is a bad idea for Iowa," Mark Stringer begins his column about "serious errors" in E-Verify with a serious error of his own.
He incorrectly claims a 1 percent error rate. According to USCIS statistics, 1.09 percent of new hires are not automatically confirmed by E-Verify, but that is not an error rate.
Some new hires (0.16 percent) receive tentative non-confirmation notices but are ultimately confirmed after their records with the Social Security Administration or Homeland Security are updated (a name change is a common reason for a mismatch) or corrected. Mr. Stringer claims people in this category are "turned away". That is also incorrect. E-Verify requires businesses to continue to employ new hires while they go through the process of clearing up any mismatches.
E-Verify has been around for over 20 years, and 750,000 employers are enrolled in the program with over 37 million E-Verify cases processed in FY 2018 alone. E-Verify reduces unauthorized immigration and is by far the most effective way to discourage illegal hiring. Participating employers give E-Verify high marks and 79 percent of voters support making workplace verification mandatory. We don't need to predict whether or not E-Verify might work. We have two decades and millions of test cases to see that it does.
Jeremy Beck
Director of Media Standards, NumbersUSA
Arlington, Virginia