Editor's note

The deadline for letters to the editor related to the April 6 elections in Illinois is 5 p.m. today. To be considered for publication, letters must be received by that time.
Misinforming the public is a problem. So is misinforming the public when arguing that the public should not be misinformed, as in Jay Ambrose’…
I have worked with Sangeetha Rayapati on the Moline-Coal Valley School Board for the last four years and know her to be prudent with finances …
Thank you, thank you to the letter from Betty Murphy, in the March 24 edition of this newspaper.
The first thing President Biden accomplished in office was to cancel the Keystone pipeline and prevent more drilling leases. The objective see…
It was a game looked forward to by the sports world. The current national champion had been eliminated in a playoff game and now one of two ne…
Ed Tibbetts' (March 19) column titled "The Real Winners" highlighted the 7,000 Quad-City kids who will benefit from the American Rescue Plan. …
I consistently wonder where, when and how a politician decides where their loyalty lies? Usually it appears that it depends on which way the w…
We know for a fact that there are 22 legally cast ballots that were excluded from Iowa's 2nd District results. We know the voters’ names and t…
Over the past week both the Iowa House of Representatives and Senate passed a bill that dismantles the handgun permitting system and would all…
Telehealth use has gone viral in the region during the COVID-19 outbreak. The benefits are demonstrable. The next essential step toward loweri…