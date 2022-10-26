Editor's note

To be considered for publication, election-related letters to the editor must be received by the end of the business day on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
To be considered for publication, election-related letters to the editor must be received by the end of the business day on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Republicans must think some voters aren’t worth their time.
I have been a resident of Davenport, by choice, for the last five decades. During my 28+ years as the Scott County Attorney, I hired and direc…
Five reasons to NOT vote for Chuck Grassley
Our liberties we prize and our rights we will maintain. Iowa’s state motto is powerful and succinct. This motto has seemingly been Iowa’s guid…
I was employed for 29 years at Deere & Co Experimental Dept working on new products and updating current. After almost 30 years retired an…
As election day draws near, we’ll see issue-by-issue comparisons of our candidates for U.S. Senate. But only one has addressed a dilemma soon …
Chuck Grassley’s recent endorsement from our former president made me wonder about his involvement with the January 6 insurrection at the U.S.…
It's happening here
Walking into the Scott County Courthouse I expected to be treated impartially with a focus on the facts and the laws of the case. I expected t…
1) The Supreme Court did not overturn Roe vs Wade. The decision stated that the United States Constitution has no wording about abortion. Any …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.