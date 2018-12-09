On Black Friday I watched Iowa and Nebraska play football. It was a great game: well played, exciting and not decided until the last second. Later I read and heard several analyses, most of which were fair and insightful.
But none alluded to an important aspect of the game: that the high level of play transcended race. White players took hard blows in order to protect black runners and black players sacrificed their bodies for white teammates And they hugged and patted and complimented all those who made an especially good play; fallen players were lifted up without regard to race or uniform; Nebraska's attack was directed by a man named Martínez and Iowa´s last second, game-winning field goal was by Miguel Recinos.
And I thought: Why can't we be like them, and like the participants in other sports. Why can't we, in our daily and business and professional lives, respect and protect each other and lift up those who have fallen, regardless of race, ethnicity or religion? Surely a time when we celebrate “The Prince of Peace” and look forward to a better future is the time to begin.
Donald C. Hawley
Eldridge