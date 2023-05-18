With respect to the Opinion Column “Dan Lee: Cut spending on welfare for the wealthy” I would like to clarify Medicare information provided in the opinion piece.

In the fourth paragraph, readers are told, “Medicare Part B is optional. Those eligible for Medicare can choose not to participate in it. The vast majority of those eligible for Medicare do not opt out of it because it is an incredibly good deal for those who participate in the program.”

Medicare Part B is only optional if a person eligible for Medicare is covered by insurance through their active employment, or their spouse’s active employment. If a person who does not have insurance coverage through active employment chooses to opt out of Medicare Part B they will have to pay a late enrollment penalty for as long as they have Medicare. This penalty is calculated as 10% of the Part B Premium for each 12-month period that they could have had Part B, but did not sign up for it. There is currently no cap to this penalty.

Additionally, it is important to understand that persons who are eligible for Medicare are generally not allowed to purchase a Marketplace plan. This means unless a person can self-pay for all of their care, Medicare is likely to be their only option, and signing up in a timely manner is critical to preventing financial penalties.

I appreciate that Medicare is complex and understand how important it is that persons eligible for Medicare have the information needed to make the best decisions for their healthcare needs. To assist the state of Iowa’s Insurance Division has been providing one-on-one Medicare counseling and group education for over 30 years through SHIIP/ SMP (Senior Health Information Insurance Program and Senior Medicare Patrol). Additionally, we are able to assist any person impacted by Medicare fraud. Supported by funding from federal grants provided by the Administration for Community Living, SHIIP/ SMP has 350+ volunteer counselors across the state providing unbiased and free information.

For anyone with Medicare questions you can find additional information by calling us at 1-800-351-4664 or visiting shiip.iowa.gov. We can also connect you with your local SHIIP/ SMP Office.

Kristin Griffith

SHIIP-SMP Director

Des Moines, Iowa