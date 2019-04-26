For those living in the Quad Cities, the construction of a four-lane U.S. Highway 30 from DeWitt to Lisbon would create a welcome alternative route to Cedar Rapids and points west.
It would connect with an existing or soon-to-be completed segment of the four-lane highway.
During much of the day, Interstate 80 and Interstate 380 can have very heavy traffic, from both cars and trucks. The construction of a four-lane U.S. 30 west of Cedar Rapids continues and is expected to be completed in November of 2020. A four-lane U.S. 30 from DeWitt to Ames would help reduce traffic on I-80.
Kenton Allen
Bettendorf