You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: 1/6 committee is exposing Trump

Letters logo

Having to write that I am sick to death of the Trump supporters still praising him as a good and honest person when the opposite is true. He is a very big part of the violence we are seeing today. He has desecrated our Constitution and the morals of our democracy.

Twice impeached as President creating an insurrection and even praising the terrorists as loving people, has no right to ever serve in any public office ever again. He should be prosecuted for treason and put behind bars.

I am thankful the Jan. 6 committee is bringing his outrageous behavior out in the light to educate the American people. All the evidence supports he is a liability to our country and must be dealt with.

Patricia Edwards

Blue Grass

