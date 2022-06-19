 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: 1/6 investigation is no 'sham'

This is in response to the dribble and gibberish that Beverly Lamb submitted, and unbelievably had published on June 16th.

Her first sentence "thanks" Jim Turner for "reminding people that the Jan. 6th committee is a sham."

As if any reasonable, intelligent person would need to be "reminded" if, in fact they believed that nonsense.

Do you know what the "sham" is here?

That a newly elected president can put his son, daughter, and son-in-law on the payroll to be "senior White House advisors." Is that a sham?

Or is that the work of a calculating, egotistical, con man that has stirred up the latent bigotry and racism that still exists in too many people that feel threatened by losing their power to people that have as many rights as they do but look or think differently than they do.

Hey, let's just keep looking back and accuse Hillary Clinton, Obama, Hunter Biden, etc., etc., and keep the pressure off of the Communist loving, Putin loving, Kin Jong-un loving, treasonous person that has been rejected so many times in his lawsuits and BS false claims about fraud, that's it's stunning to most people with an IQ higher than their age that he is still somehow "relevant."

Beverly, you need to go beyond your limited capability of understanding how people like Trump work.

It's folks like you that will end up destroying our Democracy.

I really wish that just one Trump family member had served or volunteered to serve this country.

John A. Rogers

Rock Island

