Letter: 100 years of lies
topical

The Republican Party screams that only they can stop the socialists (or communists, or anarchists) from destroying the country. They've been using the same scare tactics since 1920. News flash! We've had seven Democratic administrations since 1920, and the United States hasn't gone socialist (or communist, or anarchist).

A Democratic win in 2020 won't destroy the country any more than wins by Roosevelt, Kennedy, or Obama did. Why won't the GOP campaign on something other than lies? Maybe it is because they have nothing else, not even a party platform this election cycle. If you're tired of 100 years of lies, there's a simple fix: stop voting for the liars.

James Driscoll

Bettendorf

