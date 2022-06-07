 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter:18 is too young to buy an assault weapom

Enough is enough.

I believe that the politicians who passed the laws that allow 18-year-olds to purchase high-powered guns are partially responsible for the deaths of innocent people.

The racist killer who cut down 10 lives in Buffalo, New York, was able to purchase a Bushmaster XM-15 semi-automatic rifle.

The 18-year-old killer in Uvalde, Texas, who killed 19 grade-school students and two adult teachers. He can not buy a six-pack of beer, but he could buy an AR-15 assault weapon. Most of these kids would still be alive if these greedy politicians did their job right. Two days after the Uvalde, Texas, massacre a local TV station advertised that Iowa was going to have two deer hunting seasons. Nothing wrong with it. But they also said they'd be allowed to use their AR-15. Why do you need a 30-bullet clip assault weapon to kill a deer? Please meditate on these scriptures. Mathew 10:29-31 and Genesis 4: 9-10.

Oscar Perez

Moline

