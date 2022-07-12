Letter: 2nd Amendment refers to militias

I recently stumbled on some history about the Second Amendment that I had never heard before. It especially struck me that it was overlooked by those who argue that the Constitution should be interpreted in its historical context and meaning.

It was in the National Archives. I learned that some 17 proposed amendments were sent from the House to the Senate, which then approved 12. The 10 that survived the ratification process became the Bill of Rights.

What struck me, however was the original wording of what would eventually become the Second Amendment:

"A well regulated militia, composed of the body of the People, being the best security of a free State the right of the People to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed, but no one religiously scrupulous of bearing arms, shall be compelled to render military service in person."

This is clearly about the state militias, which would be equivalent to our current state National Guards. I am not a historian, but I would point out that at that time there were no standing armies (Washington had to ask the states to send their militias), and the militias were basically volunteers who would then go home, taking their personal rifles with them. Presumably this was the justification for the Supreme Court (District of Columbia v. Heller) to declare that people had a right to have a weapon in their homes.

But I do not think it can be stretched much beyond militias.

Dennis Ewoldt

Davenport