Letter: 5 steps to fix voting

When did we turn from a republic into a banana republic? Did it start with the Obama administration targeting conservative groups using the IRS?

Was it when they tried to impeach a sitting president using a fake dossier as the basis that was funded by the opposition, and the bureaucrats knew it before the impeachment started?

Was it when the mainstream media and social media started to hide news from the public?

Maybe the cause is the unequal application of the law, where organizations like BLM go free for rioting and unarmed patriots rot in jail without a trial for simply being present at the capital.

The transition may have happened when our voting process was changed to make voter fraud easier.

I don’t care what the cause was, I want to fix it.

1) We can start by cleaning up the voter rolls. Having dead people and people that have moved on the rolls allows crooked officials to use those votes to fix an election.

2) Use serial numbered paper ballots in every election.

3) Only use voter machines manufactures that have no connection to the internet and share their internal programing with the public.

4) Limit early voting and have voter ID with signature verification.

5) Limit absentee ballots to only those that need it.

I believe doing these five steps would fix the election process and the voters will fix the rest. Now sit back and watch how the left will spin this into voter suppression.

Jim Turner

Fenton