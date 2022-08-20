Letter: '50s weren't the glory days

The '50s. When unwed girls were sent out of town, some died in back alley abortions. When husbands could beat their wife and children and no one cared. When a woman could be raped and it was her fault. When women could only work certain jobs, if they were allowed to work. When women could not get a credit card in her name. In Illinois it was against the law for girls to play sports. Girls had to wear dresses to school even in winter. Women were encouraged to be teachers or nurses and discouraged or denied entrance to other degrees. Women were denied jobs based on their gender. Women had to quit their jobs when they became pregnant. Then there were the Jim Crow laws. People can still attend the church of their choice, but choose not to. So, tell me, why would women want to go back?