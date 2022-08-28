Letter: A $700,000 bribe

What does it take? Town halls have been organized, surveys done, a petition with over 2,000 "NO" signatures has been presented. All of these have shown a marked preference for the Davenport one-ways to be retained. Ten business owners/managers, a handful of downtown residents, AND a $700,000 bribe has the city council saying "YES", let's spend $1.6 million to $3.25 million to convert one-ways which the majority of taxpayers don't seem to want. And how do you figure the direction of traffic will reduce crime? I worked downtown for over 36 years and always felt safer crossing the one-ways. Use this money to fix our rapidly deteriorating streets. That will make the city safer and attract visitors. And in a few years you can revisit the topic and probably get a bigger bribe. What does it take to hear what the people of Davenport want?