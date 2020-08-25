Letter: A bad dream

I feel like I am living a bad dream. Otherwise rational people believe they are safer without the police. Many also believe they will be safer if we ban firearms. If these people are criminals, they are dead right. Law abiding citizens know better.

Elected officials are allowing their cities to be destroyed in hopes of swaying an election. I can’t think of a suitable name for that kind of betrayal of public trust. There is a video on YouTube showing a drive through Minneapolis. It shows total devastation with buildings still burning and no police or firefighters in sight. Most of the gutted businesses were owned by minorities. How can they rebuild when the officials sworn to protect them side with mobs that burned them out? I have to believe that a horde of heretofore silent citizens will soon insist on a return to law and order. We need do it as a group. The media and the far left can’t cancel or boycott all of us. The ballot box is a good place to start.