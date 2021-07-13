Letter: A bad ruling

On June 30, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled that no organization that provides abortions can receive funding to provide sex education in Iowa. If Planned Parenthood was not the No. 1 provider of sex education in Iowa, it might seem like a harmless ruling, but this means that most of Iowa’s youth will lack comprehensive sex education.

This isn’t a polarizing issue — fully 90% of parents support sex education in middle and high school, regardless of political leanings — and why would it be? We all want our youth to have medically accurate and age-appropriate education that includes birth control, healthy relationships, sexual orientation, assault, and abstinence because we want them to grow into happy, healthy adults.

This ruling is at best ignorant of what sex education entails or, at worst, an overt attack on Planned Parenthood that does nothing but sacrifice our children’s development. We deserve better than this. We deserve rulings that recognize consequences and put the well-being of our communities first.

Sarah Elgatian

Davenport

