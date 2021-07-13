 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A bad ruling
topical

Letter: A bad ruling

On June 30, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled that no organization that provides abortions can receive funding to provide sex education in Iowa. If Planned Parenthood was not the No. 1 provider of sex education in Iowa, it might seem like a harmless ruling, but this means that most of Iowa’s youth will lack comprehensive sex education.

This isn’t a polarizing issue — fully 90% of parents support sex education in middle and high school, regardless of political leanings — and why would it be? We all want our youth to have medically accurate and age-appropriate education that includes birth control, healthy relationships, sexual orientation, assault, and abstinence because we want them to grow into happy, healthy adults.

This ruling is at best ignorant of what sex education entails or, at worst, an overt attack on Planned Parenthood that does nothing but sacrifice our children’s development. We deserve better than this. We deserve rulings that recognize consequences and put the well-being of our communities first.

Sarah Elgatian

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Ironic

Does anyone else find it ironic that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is offering the resources of Iowa to help control the significant increase in gun …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Thank you

On behalf of the Henry County 4-H Foundation, 4-H and Illinois Extension staff, we want to say a big thanks to all who helped with the 2021 He…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News