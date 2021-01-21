Letter: A barrier to democracy

Today, Iowa’s per capita COVID-19 infection rate is more than 50% higher than New York. And, Iowa’s COVID-19 per capita death rate is nearly 70% higher than California. Sadly, Iowa’s state and county leaders have squandered just about every opportunity to slow the spread of the coronavirus and the heartbreak and hardship that follows. Against this backdrop, the Iowa General Assembly gaveled open its 2021 session on Jan. 11 creating a "super-spreader" event scheduled to continue until mid-April.

Despite Iowa’s current public health order that requires face covers in public when inside and around others for more than 15 minutes, Republican leadership in both chambers established rules that do not require masks for legislators or visitors inside the Capitol. The recklessness of this decision was compounded when hundreds of anti-mask protesters crowded the Capitol using a bullhorn to amplify baseless contradictions of established science and strained interpretations of civil liberty.