Interesting fact. You can easily verify my numbers online if you wish.
In 1905, when Theodore Roosevelt was president, the six leading meat packing companies in the U.S. controlled over 50 percent of the market.
The Supreme Court at that time decided it was a monopoly and broke up the "trust."
Today, 80 percent of the meat packing industry is controlled by four companies.
Why is it not a "trust" today?
I do not have an answer to that question. But now I do know why I cannot afford to buy beef. And this is only one example of a market-crushing monopoly preying on consumers.
I wonder what Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst are doing to "bust the trusts" and put some of this money back in Iowa?
I know the answer to that question, too. They are not doing a thing.
Kerry Etringer
Davenport