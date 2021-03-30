Letter: A better future

My friend and fellow swimmer at RIFAC (Rock Island Fitness & Activity Center) is Debbie Freiburg. Debbie is a retired nurse with 45 years of experience. She still cares and donates much of her time helping wherever she can. Debbie is a contact tracer and is involved with the COVID-19 vaccination program. She is a huge part of a better future for all of us and she is as excited as we are to be a part of it.