Letter: A better future
My friend and fellow swimmer at RIFAC (Rock Island Fitness & Activity Center) is Debbie Freiburg. Debbie is a retired nurse with 45 years of experience. She still cares and donates much of her time helping wherever she can. Debbie is a contact tracer and is involved with the COVID-19 vaccination program. She is a huge part of a better future for all of us and she is as excited as we are to be a part of it.

Debbie's sister, Theresa Hoffman, is also a retired nurse with 46 years of experience. Theresa is a water girl as well. You two rock! We love and appreciate you both. Once a nurse always a nurse. Thank you Debbie and Theresa, you truly are inspirations. Just keep swimming and I will see you in the water.

Laurie Edmondson

Rock Island

