Letter: A better monument

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In recent weeks we have seen numerous actions removing statues, plaques, etc., that commemorated the Confederacy. While these actions have pleased many, they have also angered some. Those upset take the position that such symbols are part of history and should be retained. What is never mentioned or conveniently forgotten is that these symbols honored members of a confederacy that was formed from states that had seceded from the United States and then attacked that very body.

Those wishing to retain historic symbols of the Confederacy might be better off forgetting the granite and steel symbols and instead create more realistic remembrances by having each Confederate state set aside portions of several cotton fields and dedicate them as a national parks.

On each of these parks a small ramshackle house, without electricity or source of water, would be constructed. A plaque would explain to visitors that a large number of black laborers and families lived here, worked in the fields long hours each day, received little or no pay and were slaves for life.

In each of these parks a large tree would be identified and a rope with a noose attached to a sturdy branch to remind everyone of the lynchings that occurred far too frequently without any valid reason, arrest or trial.