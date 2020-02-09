Letter: A biased media

Here are some possible headlines:
Why do men and women continue to tolerate the media's double standard for printing and broadcasting issues about women? The media is focusing ad nauseam on the actions of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a woman, but ignores President Trump's appalling action of shunning her hand shake. When will the media be fair and unbiased toward women?
Annamarie Marcalus
Iowa City