Letter: A big disappointment

While I am certain that the Rock island County Board has been placed in a difficult position on the issue of selling the Hope Creek Care Center, the one thing that I will not allow is any member of the board or County Administrator Jim Snider to mislead the public.

First, the union is no more to blame for this crisis than the union was responsible for the cost of building the facility. Negotiating for fair wages, benefits, and honoring prevailing wage agreements are beneficial to the entire region.

Second, anyone working or residing at the facility will be negatively impacted by a private company running the facility. Anytime you put profit over people, there will be a reduction in quality of care. Just search private versus public nursing home, and it is made very clear by various studies.

Finally, Snider's claim that the sale will decrease property taxes is beyond skeptical to me. The sales tax initiative was approved recently at a time when I’m quite sure that much more revenue was expected from the sale. In the areas of governance and transparency, the hiring of Mr. Snider has been a huge disappointment.

Gregg Johnson

East Moline

