Letter: A big thanks
Letter: A big thanks

The students in the Rockridge School District once again did a super job of collecting food for the Rockridge Community Food Pantry. The Rockridge Community Food Pantry did a distribution in early November, leaving our shelves looking rather bare. It was a delight to have the Rockridge students deliver box after box after box of food to our food pantry located at Edgington Evangelical Presbyterian Church. They even helped us sort the food so it could be boxed and shelved for future use.

What a blessing to watch them work and have their assistance.

People have so many derisive remarks about young people today, but we have nothing but praise for the students and their interest in serving the community. They help us each year and have helped to load boxes for families when we do our distributions.

Rockridge teachers Brandee Neece and Brandy Cope have been instrumental in leading the students in this community service. A big thank you for their enthusiasm and help.

Shirley and Dewey Flemming

Rockridge Community Food Pantry

Edgington

