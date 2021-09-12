Letter: A bill of rights

Vaccine refuseniks who constantly moan about their "freedoms" being infringed upon should be more explicit as to what rights are being threatened. I suggest the following "Bill of Rights," which formalizes the core beliefs of this beleaguered minority:
We demand the right to:
1. Hog emergency rooms and ICUs, preventing more deserving patients from receiving critical care.
2. Accelerate the burnout of medical professionals trying to save us from our own ignorance and obstinacy.
3. Infect our families, neighbors, friends and co-workers.
4. Infect our children, so they can go to school and infect classmates, teachers, and staff.
5. Undermine the economic recovery by making people afraid to go to work, board airplanes, enter restaurants, or attend concerts and theaters.
6. Collectively act as an incubation chamber and mixing vessel for the virus, accelerating the evolution of more virulent and vaccine-resistant variants.
7. Die prematurely and unnecessarily, leaving behind grieving family members and friends.
8. Burden ourselves and our families with catastrophic medical expenses.
9. End up with long-term health problems as Covid long-haulers.
10. Deplete supplies of medicines that are useless in treating Covid but which are critical to the treatment of other diseases.
Mike Diamond
Rock Island