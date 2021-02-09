Letter: A bleak future

The vast majority of past and present law enforcement officers are supportive of positive change, identifying and dealing with no longer acceptable conduct and policies, providing necessary training, and continually improving public safety.

But on Jan. 13, the 101st Illinois General Assembly passed House Bill 3653, sponsored and rushed through by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus without either law enforcement or local government input.

In a synopsis, the legislation appears to address bonafide concerns, but the devil is in the details, and when enacted, the new laws will soon result in less effective law enforcement, strangling police authority while empowering criminals and overwhelming law enforcement agencies with state overregulation of police training and operations. It would also create mandatory new costs that are so high that cities and counties will not be able to afford it, forcing downsizing, effectively "defunding the police" and eroding law and order.

The effort to rush these provisions through the legislature, without input and discussion with law enforcement experts or local government, and under false pretenses, will go down as one of the most sinister. Sponsors rushed 800 pages of dubious amendments through in the middle of the night in the final hours of the legislative session.