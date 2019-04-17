I suggest our embassies in Central America (most particularly in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras) become the sites where their citizens can apply for asylum in the United States. Why should they have to arrive at our southern border for a decision? A lot of economic, psychological and social pain can be averted by all parties concerned.
Mexico and other nations, especially Spanish-speaking ones in our hemisphere, as well as Spain in the European Union, should offer the same services in their Central American embassies. The United States should not be the only prime destination for those who claim to live in dangerous circumstances.
Gary Heath
Clinton