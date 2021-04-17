Letter: A bridge of understanding

Quad Cities born and bred, I return regularly to enjoy family, friends and our beloved river bend communities.

Recently, I drove over the new Interstate-74 bridge across the Mississippi. The construction is a remarkable achievement and one of countless positive aspects of the QC. I understand the opinion to keep "memorial" in the name, or to name the spans after impactful community figures. Such naming can seem fitting. However, I feel neither excited, nor inspired, by either suggestion. I get excited when I sense why inspirational leaders, or our veterans, evoke our earned honor. They stood for values we share.

Instead of naming the new bridges for individuals that embodied those values, consider naming the spans after the values we all share. For example, the east span could be the Bridge of Understanding, and the west span could be the Bridge of Community (or something esle).

This idea is intended to support systemic respect, in contrast to perpetuating habits of systemic hierarchy. One aspect of systemic hierarchy includes racism. Using shared values to name the bridges would be an inclusive approach. Improving societal systems include aligning the symbols of the system with its renewed vision. Bridges are such symbols.