Many times over the past 10 years, we've gone to the Quad Cities to see the Prenzie Players perform Shakespeare. And earlier this month, we saw one of their best comedies ever: Comedy of Errors.
As most of us know, Shakespeare can be rather daunting at times. But believe me when I say this play was definitely "audience friendly." If you enjoy fast-paced, zany comedy as seen in Comedy Sportz or the Marx Brothers movies, then you would have appreciated this Shakespeare production. At the performance we attended, the audience laughed almost continually from beginning to end.
The actors were all excellent and director Adam Lewis included hundreds of original small details that surprised us and kept us laughing.
All in all, it added up to a truly brilliant production.
Barbara and John Shelton
Wheaton, Ill.