Letter: A broken system

During this election campaign we can see that the nominees are spending little time in smaller states with few electoral college votes. This places a differential in the value of a vote. The current way we elect the president is broken. Someone can get more votes nationwide and still not become president. Please support legislation to guarantee the presidency to the candidate who receives the most popular votes in the entire United States.
Steven Silverman
Bettendorf
