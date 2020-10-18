 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A broken system
topical

Letter: A broken system

{{featured_button_text}}

During this election campaign we can see that the nominees are spending little time in smaller states with few electoral college votes. This places a differential in the value of a vote. The current way we elect the president is broken. Someone can get more votes nationwide and still not become president. Please support legislation to guarantee the presidency to the candidate who receives the most popular votes in the entire United States.

Steven Silverman

Bettendorf

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News